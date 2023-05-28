לוטוס משדרגת כל סופגניה
ליצירה מופלאה

תמונה אחת של סופגניה משודרגת
 יכולה לזכות ב־1,000 ₪ BUYME 
ועוד פרסים מתוקים במיוחד מבית לוטוס ביסקוף

כאן משתתפים בפעילות

איך

משתתפים?

קונים או אופים
סופגניות ללא מילוי

ממלאים בקרם לוטוס ביסקוף ומקשטים בעוגיות לוטוס
גונבים על הדרך ביס קטן;)

מצלמים את התוצר המשודרג

מעלים כאן את התמונה

נכנסים אוטומטית להגרלה

העלו את הסופגניה המשודרגת

מקום ראשון:

כרטיס BUYME בשווי 1,000 ש"ח

מקום שני ושלישי:

מארזי לוטוס מפנקים

זילוף בצורת שבלול נראה נקי ומדויק

פירורי עוגיות מוסיפים אפקט של שדרוג

אור טבעי משדרג כל תמונה

צילום מלמעלה נותן את אפקט הוואו

לא לשכוח ליהנות מהדרך יחד עם הילדים

טיפים

לסופגניה מצטלמת

גלריה

לסופגניה מצטלמת

הצג עוד

השתתפות מוגבלת לתמונה אחת למשתתפת | יש להעלות תמונה מקורית בלבד | הפרסים יינתנו בהתאם להגרלה או לשיקול צוות השיפוט | הפעילות מסתיימת בתאריך: 22.12 | החברה תודיע על הזוכה במועד שיקבע על פי שיקול דעתה ולא יאוחר מ-10 ימים לאחר תום תקופת הפעילות I בחירת הזוכה תתבצע על-פי שיקול דעת מקצועי ובלעדי של צוות לוטוס, בהתאם לאיכות ויצירתיות התמונה, וללא כל אלמנט של הגרלה.

